Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 76,177 PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PTC by 39.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $6,818,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in PTC by 4.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

