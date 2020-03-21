Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

MELI stock traded down $10.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.88. The company had a trading volume of 816,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.83. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.