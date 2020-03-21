Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Store Capital worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Store Capital by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 257,302 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Store Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. Store Capital’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

