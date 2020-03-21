Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock traded down $26.34 on Friday, reaching $351.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $313.49 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.39.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

