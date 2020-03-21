Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,059 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 914.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,995. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

