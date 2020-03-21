Stifel Financial Corp Buys 22,845 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 169,023 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $3,907,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.