Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,984 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,486,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.55. 239,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.55.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

