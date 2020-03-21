Stifel Financial Corp Buys 34,493 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 704,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

