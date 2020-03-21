Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,554 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NiSource by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.