Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,135,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 864,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,438. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

