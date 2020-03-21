Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Apache worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,515,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

