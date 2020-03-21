Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,397.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CFA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. 297,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,161. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.