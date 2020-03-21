Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.39% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock remained flat at $$22.64 during trading hours on Friday. 395,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

