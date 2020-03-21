Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of AEM traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $36.80. 2,523,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

