Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 249.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.