Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,156,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,360,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,402,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,643,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 792,640 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 12,960,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,795,744. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.29. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

