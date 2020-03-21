Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

RGLD traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $71.62. 1,185,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,914. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

