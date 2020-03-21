Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,800,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 243,834.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 329,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 329,176 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,025,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 511,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,057,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,513. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

