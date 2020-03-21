Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.63. 1,704,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

