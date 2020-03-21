Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.65 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 121,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $156.97.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

