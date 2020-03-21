Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG traded up $29.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,161. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.