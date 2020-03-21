Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.55. 4,233,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

