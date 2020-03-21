Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Mongodb worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $300,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,254.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Mongodb stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. 1,895,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

