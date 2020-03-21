Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 30,437,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,936,328. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65.

About VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.