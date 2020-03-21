Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 16,987 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.