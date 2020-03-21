Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,512 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 517,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $3,812,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

