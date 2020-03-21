Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,265 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,838. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

