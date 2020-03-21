Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,302 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Westrock worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,867,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 716.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,365,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 4,762,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

