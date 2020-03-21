Stifel Financial Corp Sells 198,416 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,416 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.85% of TPI Composites worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

TPIC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 636,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites Inc has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

