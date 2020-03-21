Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,060 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $13.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. 1,143,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.89 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.