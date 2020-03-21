Stifel Financial Corp Sells 22,502 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,502 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

