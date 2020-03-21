Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,104 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 508,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,945. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.