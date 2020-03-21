Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,523 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,602. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

