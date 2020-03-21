Stipend Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $34,715.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.01140313 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00049456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034582 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00198801 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008198 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00091543 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

