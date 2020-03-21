Storeum Price Down 86.8% Over Last 7 Days (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 86.8% against the US dollar. One Storeum token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00007225 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $127.86 million and $337,854.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

