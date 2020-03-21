Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.28 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Storj has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $5.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Radar Relay, Liquid, Upbit, IDAX, Binance, Tidex, Huobi, Bittrex, CoinTiger, IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, Ethfinex, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

