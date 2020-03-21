Storm (STORM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Storm has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Storm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $2.11 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02728694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Upbit, WazirX, Bancor Network, Bitbns, IDEX, Radar Relay, Binance, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

