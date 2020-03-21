Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $25.31 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Stratis has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $1.45 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00004078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Crex24 and Cryptomate. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008238 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001102 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000534 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,728,592 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

