Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 39.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 174.9% higher against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.02678848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00191169 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00040654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitForex, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinone and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

