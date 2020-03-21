Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Coinone. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 313.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Binance, Coinone, HitBTC, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.