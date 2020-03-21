Substratum Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Bitbns and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $734.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex, Bitbns, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.