SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.48 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 4.37

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2502 9423 12925 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 213.55%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S rivals beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

