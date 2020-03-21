Super Zero Market Capitalization Hits $15.90 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Super Zero has a total market cap of $15.90 million and $11.91 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,804,762 coins and its circulating supply is 247,207,517 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

