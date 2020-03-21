Super Zero (SERO) Market Cap Hits $16.76 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and $11.98 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004816 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00361706 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015832 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Super Zero

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,771,726 coins and its circulating supply is 247,314,283 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

