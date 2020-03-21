sUSD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,321.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. sUSD has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $2,321.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00015564 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.02675352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00193435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 3,965,553 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.