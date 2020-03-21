suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0046

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. suterusu has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.04335918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,300,000 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Token Trading

suterusu can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

