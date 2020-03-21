Swarm 24 Hour Volume Reaches $947.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, Swarm has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.16 million and $947.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

