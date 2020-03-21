Swarm City Hits One Day Volume of $78.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $90,219.55 and approximately $78.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.