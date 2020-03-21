SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $2.77 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.04287145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003776 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.