Swing Hits Market Cap of $108,310.29 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Swing has a market capitalization of $108,310.29 and approximately $561.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded up 139.7% against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002898 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,479,184 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

